ATB Capital Reiterates “C$13.00” Price Target for Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG)

ATB Capital set a C$13.00 price objective on Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CPG has been the subject of several other reports. Desjardins cut their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. CIBC raised their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$14.75 to C$15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$19.00 target price on Crescent Point Energy and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$15.00.

Shares of TSE:CPG opened at C$9.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.55. Crescent Point Energy has a 1 year low of C$7.73 and a 1 year high of C$11.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.21. The firm has a market cap of C$5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.62.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C($0.09). Crescent Point Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.96% and a negative net margin of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of C$1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.20 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crescent Point Energy will post 1.5863874 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

In other Crescent Point Energy news, Senior Officer William Garret Holt acquired 10,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$9.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,098.56. In other news, Senior Officer William Garret Holt bought 10,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$9.76 per share, with a total value of C$100,098.56. Also, Director Craig Stephen Bryksa bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$9.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$97,600.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 41,065 shares of company stock worth $397,686. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

