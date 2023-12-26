Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) PT Lowered to C$140.00

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) had its price objective lowered by ATB Capital from C$145.00 to C$140.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Precision Drilling from C$118.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. TD Securities raised their target price on Precision Drilling from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Evercore set a C$142.00 target price on Precision Drilling and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$110.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$125.18.

Shares of TSE PD opened at C$71.74 on Friday. Precision Drilling has a 12-month low of C$56.42 and a 12-month high of C$116.60. The company has a market cap of C$1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a P/E/G ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$78.01 and a 200 day moving average price of C$79.85.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported C$1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.04 by C($0.59). Precision Drilling had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The company had revenue of C$446.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$449.83 million. Research analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling will post 14.1972387 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services.

