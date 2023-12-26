AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

AMCON Distributing Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:DIT opened at $188.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.34. AMCON Distributing has a 52-week low of $154.04 and a 52-week high of $249.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $4.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $692.52 million during the quarter.

AMCON Distributing Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. AMCON Distributing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.70%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in AMCON Distributing by 139.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AMCON Distributing by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in AMCON Distributing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in AMCON Distributing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, EA Series Trust purchased a new position in AMCON Distributing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $389,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.97% of the company’s stock.

About AMCON Distributing

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

