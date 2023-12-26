Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) Raised to “Outperform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$1.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$1.20.
Separately, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Galiano Gold from C$1.20 to C$1.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday.
Galiano Gold Stock Performance
Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Galiano Gold will post 0.0832477 EPS for the current year.
Galiano Gold Company Profile
Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
