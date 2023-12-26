Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) Raised to “Outperform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$1.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$1.20.

Separately, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Galiano Gold from C$1.20 to C$1.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday.

Get Galiano Gold alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GAU

Galiano Gold Stock Performance

TSE:GAU opened at C$1.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.83. Galiano Gold has a 52-week low of C$0.62 and a 52-week high of C$1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 15.77 and a current ratio of 6.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$256.45 million, a PE ratio of 3.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.89.

Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Galiano Gold will post 0.0832477 EPS for the current year.

Galiano Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Galiano Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galiano Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.