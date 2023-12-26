Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Given Neutral Rating at Guggenheim

Guggenheim restated their neutral rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a buy rating and a $291.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a buy rating and a $227.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $304.00 to $259.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $267.80.

Get Karuna Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KRTX

Karuna Therapeutics Stock Up 47.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KRTX opened at $317.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.08 and a beta of 1.11. Karuna Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $158.38 and a 52 week high of $318.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $191.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.11.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($3.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.74) by ($0.42). Karuna Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,795.96% and a negative return on equity of 29.58%. Analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics will post -11.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Karuna Therapeutics

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.85, for a total value of $889,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,984,652.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Karuna Therapeutics news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 10,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.37, for a total value of $2,023,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,315,675.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.85, for a total transaction of $889,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,984,652.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,779,150 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Karuna Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 266.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000.

About Karuna Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate includes KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of various peripheral tissues and dementia-related psychosis, including Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.