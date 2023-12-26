Truist Financial Boosts Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target to $390.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Truist Financial from $375.00 to $390.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ISRG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $386.00 to $363.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $314.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Intuitive Surgical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $344.85.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $336.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $298.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $307.25. Intuitive Surgical has a 12-month low of $222.65 and a 12-month high of $358.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.12, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.34.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 22.14%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $580,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,342,510. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total transaction of $303,573.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at $1,985,263.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $580,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,342,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,708 shares of company stock worth $15,122,689. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 99,583.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 643,694,311 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $220,104,833,000 after purchasing an additional 643,048,572 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $915,360,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,866,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,556,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,002 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth about $294,657,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 159.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,379,246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $471,619,000 after purchasing an additional 847,651 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

