Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GT. HSBC initiated coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a buy rating and a $16.80 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Goodyear Tire & Rubber currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.16.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Price Performance

GT stock opened at $14.71 on Friday. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 1.81.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.17. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Goodyear Tire & Rubber

In other news, EVP Darren R. Wells sold 12,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total transaction of $184,257.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,461.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goodyear Tire & Rubber

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.0% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 28,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 27.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 5.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 26.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 49.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Further Reading

