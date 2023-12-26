Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Given New $98.00 Price Target at Benchmark

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Benchmark from $85.00 to $98.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

HUBG has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on Hub Group from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on Hub Group from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Hub Group from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Hub Group from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Hub Group from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hub Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $97.80.

NASDAQ HUBG opened at $93.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.97. Hub Group has a twelve month low of $63.45 and a twelve month high of $104.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.22). Hub Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Hub Group will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBG. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in Hub Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Hub Group by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 496 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hub Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Hub Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Hub Group by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 849 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

