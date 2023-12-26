Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Amdocs in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $107.80.

DOX stock opened at $87.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Amdocs has a 1-year low of $78.38 and a 1-year high of $99.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.96. The firm has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.67.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Amdocs will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is presently 38.84%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $321,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Amdocs by 50.0% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 149,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,750,000 after purchasing an additional 49,717 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Amdocs by 7.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its position in Amdocs by 3.8% in the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 661,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,415,000 after purchasing an additional 24,062 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its stake in Amdocs by 4.8% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

