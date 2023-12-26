StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Computer Task Group Stock Performance

CTG opened at $10.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.52. Computer Task Group has a 1 year low of $6.05 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.95 million, a PE ratio of 350.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.83.

Get Computer Task Group alerts:

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $71.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.14 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Computer Task Group will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Computer Task Group

About Computer Task Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Computer Task Group during the third quarter worth $36,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Computer Task Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Computer Task Group by 42.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 5,503 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in Computer Task Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $155,000. 49.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology-related services in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services. The company offers business process transformation solutions, including advisory, data strategy, digital workplace, enterprise platforms, information disclosure, and regulatory and compliance services; technology transformation solutions, such as application development, automation, cloud, data management, enterprise platform implementation, and testing services; and operations transformation solutions comprising application support, IT operations support, cloud, and infrastructure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Task Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Task Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.