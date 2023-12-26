StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.
Computer Task Group Stock Performance
CTG opened at $10.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.52. Computer Task Group has a 1 year low of $6.05 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.95 million, a PE ratio of 350.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.83.
Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $71.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.14 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Computer Task Group will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Computer Task Group
About Computer Task Group
Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology-related services in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services. The company offers business process transformation solutions, including advisory, data strategy, digital workplace, enterprise platforms, information disclosure, and regulatory and compliance services; technology transformation solutions, such as application development, automation, cloud, data management, enterprise platform implementation, and testing services; and operations transformation solutions comprising application support, IT operations support, cloud, and infrastructure.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Computer Task Group
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/18 – 12/22
- How to Invest in Renewable Energy
- How to invest in an IRA in 6 simple steps
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- How many Roth IRAs can you have?
Receive News & Ratings for Computer Task Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Task Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.