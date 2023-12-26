Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CATY. Piper Sandler lowered Cathay General Bancorp from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:CATY opened at $44.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.63 and its 200 day moving average is $35.99. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.24 and a 1 year high of $45.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 30.02%. The company had revenue of $193.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 28th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.88%.

In related news, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 6,000 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.42, for a total transaction of $224,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,849 shares in the company, valued at $1,565,989.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 364.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 73.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,321 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

