Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of CMCT stock opened at $3.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.70, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.58. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.28 and a fifty-two week high of $5.80.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -11.30%.

Institutional Trading of Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

About Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 144.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares in the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (formerly known as CIM Commercial Trust Corporation) (the "Company"), is a Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust ("REIT"). The Company primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates both premier multifamily properties situated in vibrant communities throughout the United States and Class A and creative office real assets in markets with similar business and employment characteristics to its multifamily investments.

