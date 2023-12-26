Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Bank of South Carolina Stock Down 2.5 %

BKSC stock opened at $13.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.75. The stock has a market cap of $75.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.55. Bank of South Carolina has a 52-week low of $9.52 and a 52-week high of $17.15.

Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.02 million during the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 23.86%.

Bank of South Carolina Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of South Carolina

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Bank of South Carolina’s payout ratio is presently 64.15%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BKSC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 37.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 11.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Bank of South Carolina during the 1st quarter worth $173,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Bank of South Carolina during the 2nd quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of South Carolina during the 1st quarter worth $222,000. 6.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of South Carolina Company Profile

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

