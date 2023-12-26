Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Price Target Increased to $22.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CCL. Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set an outperform rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.06.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

NYSE:CCL opened at $18.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The company has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.75 and a beta of 2.50. Carnival Co. & has a twelve month low of $7.53 and a twelve month high of $19.74.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 8.11% and a negative return on equity of 15.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.85) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 350,000 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $4,546,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 961,238 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,486,481.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 100,000 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $1,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,351,232. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carnival Co. &

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 39,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 15,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 653.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,142 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 241.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 487,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,690,000 after buying an additional 344,947 shares during the period. 55.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

