Kureha Stock to Split on Thursday, December 28th (OTCMKTS:KURCF)

Kureha Co. (OTCMKTS:KURCF – Free Report)’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Thursday, December 28th. The 3-1 split was announced on Thursday, December 28th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, December 28th.

Kureha Stock Performance

Shares of Kureha stock opened at $61.99 on Tuesday. Kureha has a fifty-two week low of $61.99 and a fifty-two week high of $62.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.99 and a 200 day moving average of $61.99.

About Kureha

Kureha Corporation manufactures and sells functional materials, specialty chemicals, and plastics in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advanced Materials, Specialty Chemicals, Specialty Plastics, Construction, and Other Operations. The Advanced Materials segment offers polyphenylene sulfide, polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF), processed polyglycolic acid products, carbon fibers, and bead-shaped activated carbon products.

