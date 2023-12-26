Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP)

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $383.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $365.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Ameriprise Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $388.50.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Shares of AMP stock opened at $376.05 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial has a 52-week low of $275.09 and a 52-week high of $382.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $344.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $339.04.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.10. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 81.75% and a net margin of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial will post 29.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total value of $3,639,575.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,477,703.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total value of $3,639,575.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,477,703.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,409 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.81, for a total value of $2,376,521.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,048 shares in the company, valued at $2,984,278.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BOKF NA grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 12,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,097,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter worth $275,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,317,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,855,891,000 after buying an additional 322,614 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 226.6% during the 1st quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 21,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,585,000 after buying an additional 14,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter worth $439,000. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ameriprise Financial

(Get Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.