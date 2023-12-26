Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) PT Raised to $140.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Free Report) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the textile maker’s stock.

RL has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded Ralph Lauren from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen increased their target price on Ralph Lauren from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ralph Lauren from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $107.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $138.63.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Price Performance

Shares of Ralph Lauren stock opened at $145.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Ralph Lauren has a twelve month low of $101.19 and a twelve month high of $148.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $125.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.85. The firm has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.43.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The textile maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.18. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. Ralph Lauren’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ralph Lauren will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,927,941 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $559,026,000 after purchasing an additional 37,574 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,333,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $352,208,000 after purchasing an additional 13,004 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,210,781 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $395,889,000 after acquiring an additional 700,948 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,869,737 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $231,884,000 after acquiring an additional 44,713 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,088,267 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $126,968,000 after acquiring an additional 177,684 shares during the period. 67.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.