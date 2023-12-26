Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) PT Raised to $22.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on HST. Wedbush assumed coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $19.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a current ratio of 5.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.82. Host Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $20.03.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous None dividend of $0.18. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.19%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mary Baglivo sold 5,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $94,247.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,007.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Sourav Ghosh sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total value of $237,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,405,095.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Baglivo sold 5,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $94,247.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,831 shares in the company, valued at $384,007.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,219 shares of company stock worth $844,318. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 57.5% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 66.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

