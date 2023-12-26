Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Rating Increased to Buy at Erste Group Bank

Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WM. UBS Group raised Waste Management from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Waste Management in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $179.93.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of WM stock opened at $176.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.62. The company has a market capitalization of $71.27 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.70. Waste Management has a twelve month low of $148.31 and a twelve month high of $179.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.56%.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total value of $1,690,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,742,676. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total value of $2,435,246.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,428 shares in the company, valued at $7,060,988.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total transaction of $1,690,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,742,676. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,598 shares of company stock worth $7,517,269 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 97,158.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 454,561,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,830,023,000 after purchasing an additional 454,093,937 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter valued at $29,700,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 110,208.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,778,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $749,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774,218 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at $658,370,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 153.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,694,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $640,698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236,280 shares during the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Further Reading

