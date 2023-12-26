Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Raised to $175.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed a strong-buy rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $171.59.

Shares of AMZN opened at $153.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $142.00 and a 200-day moving average of $135.66. The company has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 79.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.17. Amazon.com has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $155.63.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total transaction of $446,752.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,151,298.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total transaction of $446,752.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,151,298.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 6,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.15, for a total transaction of $961,968.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 71,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,258,129. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,329 shares of company stock worth $9,824,853. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

