Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Price Target Raised to $68.00

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

KTB has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays raised Kontoor Brands from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.57.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on KTB

Kontoor Brands Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of KTB opened at $62.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Kontoor Brands has a one year low of $37.10 and a one year high of $62.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.61.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $654.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.70 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 75.07% and a net margin of 8.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kontoor Brands will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kontoor Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.19%.

Institutional Trading of Kontoor Brands

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 180.3% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,201,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,089,000 after purchasing an additional 5,918,353 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,294,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,379,000 after acquiring an additional 153,205 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Kontoor Brands by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,426,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,195,000 after purchasing an additional 20,964 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Kontoor Brands by 3.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,866,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,796,000 after purchasing an additional 117,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,079,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,531,000 after purchasing an additional 13,277 shares during the last quarter.

About Kontoor Brands

(Get Free Report)

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brad name. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.