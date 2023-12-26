AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) PT Raised to $14.00

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AVDX. UBS Group started coverage on AvidXchange in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AvidXchange from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on AvidXchange in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a market perform rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on AvidXchange in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AvidXchange from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $12.43.

AvidXchange stock opened at $12.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. AvidXchange has a 1-year low of $6.88 and a 1-year high of $12.75. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -36.24 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.22.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.09. AvidXchange had a negative return on equity of 6.17% and a negative net margin of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $98.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.49 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AvidXchange will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ryan Stahl sold 26,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total value of $320,241.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 254,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,092,628.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Matthew C. Harris sold 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $22,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,639,898 shares in the company, valued at $105,224,677.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan Stahl sold 26,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total value of $320,241.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 254,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,092,628.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,665,075 shares of company stock valued at $24,335,501 over the last three months. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in AvidXchange by 5.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,482,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,209,000 after purchasing an additional 907,305 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in AvidXchange in the third quarter valued at $11,884,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AvidXchange by 102.9% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,002,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,325 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in AvidXchange by 33.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 82,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 20,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in AvidXchange by 14.5% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 134,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 17,084 shares during the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and Cashflow manager that provides cash management solutions.

