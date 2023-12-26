Team (NYSE:TISI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Team (NYSE:TISI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Team Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TISI opened at $6.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.95. Team has a 12-month low of $3.53 and a 12-month high of $11.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.99 million, a P/E ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58.

Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported ($2.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Team had a net margin of 10.98% and a negative return on equity of 74.42%. The company had revenue of $206.72 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Team

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TISI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Team by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Team by 16.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 215,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 30,591 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Team during the second quarter worth about $252,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Team during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L purchased a new stake in shares of Team during the first quarter worth about $957,000. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

