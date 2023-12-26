Team (NYSE:TISI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Team (NYSE:TISI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Team Stock Up 3.2 %
Shares of NYSE:TISI opened at $6.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.95. Team has a 12-month low of $3.53 and a 12-month high of $11.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.99 million, a P/E ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58.
Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported ($2.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Team had a net margin of 10.98% and a negative return on equity of 74.42%. The company had revenue of $206.72 million for the quarter.
Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.
