Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:TNP opened at $23.97 on Friday. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $24.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $707.26 million, a PE ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.17.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The shipping company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.41). Tsakos Energy Navigation had a net margin of 39.33% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The firm had revenue of $186.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. Analysts forecast that Tsakos Energy Navigation will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. Tsakos Energy Navigation’s payout ratio is 5.29%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Tsakos Energy Navigation during the third quarter worth $403,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 88.6% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 52,070 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 24,463 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 25.1% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 69,056 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 13,858 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 18.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 88,479 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 13,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 7.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 74,244 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 5,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Company Profile

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. It also operates a fleet of double-hull vessels, comprising of conventional tankers, LNG carriers, and suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

Featured Articles

