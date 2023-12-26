Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $87.00 price target on the stock.

LEGN has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Legend Biotech in a research report on Monday, November 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $90.09 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Legend Biotech from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $82.31.

NASDAQ:LEGN opened at $59.82 on Friday. Legend Biotech has a 52 week low of $42.90 and a 52 week high of $77.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 8.61 and a quick ratio of 8.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.09.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $96.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.25 million. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 40.03% and a negative net margin of 207.24%. Legend Biotech’s revenue for the quarter was up 250.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Legend Biotech will post -2.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. 49.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

