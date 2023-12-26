American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
American Equity Investment Life Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE AEL opened at $55.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. American Equity Investment Life has a 52 week low of $31.57 and a 52 week high of $56.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.89.
American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $266.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.09 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 21.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Equity Investment Life
American Equity Investment Life Company Profile
American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than American Equity Investment Life
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/18 – 12/22
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- How to invest in an IRA in 6 simple steps
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- How many Roth IRAs can you have?
Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.