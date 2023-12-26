American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE AEL opened at $55.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. American Equity Investment Life has a 52 week low of $31.57 and a 52 week high of $56.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.89.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $266.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.09 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 21.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEL. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the second quarter worth $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 69.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.