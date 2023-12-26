AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of AstroNova from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th.

AstroNova Stock Up 0.2 %

Institutional Trading of AstroNova

ALOT stock opened at $16.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $119.52 million, a P/E ratio of 36.55 and a beta of 0.60. AstroNova has a 52 week low of $11.63 and a 52 week high of $17.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 124.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 36.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 13.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 5.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 48,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.22% of the company’s stock.

About AstroNova

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

