Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.
NYSEAMERICAN ENSV opened at $0.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.37. Enservco has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.36.
Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.94 million for the quarter. Enservco had a negative net margin of 37.49% and a negative return on equity of 369.83%.
Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.
