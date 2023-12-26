Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Enservco Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN ENSV opened at $0.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.37. Enservco has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.36.

Get Enservco alerts:

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.94 million for the quarter. Enservco had a negative net margin of 37.49% and a negative return on equity of 369.83%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enservco

Enservco Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENSV. Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Enservco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $427,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enservco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enservco by 852.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 184,852 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 165,452 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enservco by 118.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 181,709 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 98,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Enservco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $257,000. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enservco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enservco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.