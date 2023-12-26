Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Price Target Increased to $522.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $455.00 to $522.00 in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

TDY has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $495.00 price target for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $530.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $517.67.

Shares of TDY opened at $433.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $397.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $402.68. Teledyne Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $364.98 and a fifty-two week high of $448.71.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 14.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.54 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies will post 19.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total value of $2,206,903.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,043,914.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Teledyne Technologies news, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total value of $2,206,903.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,043,914.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael T. Smith sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $423,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,314,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,766 shares of company stock worth $29,178,338. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 137.9% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 69 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 91.7% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 92 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter worth about $44,000. 87.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

