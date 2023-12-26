AAR (NYSE:AIR) PT Raised to $81.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $80.00 to $81.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AIR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AAR in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of AAR from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of AAR in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AAR currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $74.25.

Get AAR alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on AAR

AAR Trading Down 10.2 %

Shares of NYSE AIR opened at $63.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.21. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.46 and a beta of 1.65. AAR has a 52-week low of $42.20 and a 52-week high of $73.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.07.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $545.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.04 million. AAR had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AAR will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AAR

In other AAR news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 11,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.58, for a total transaction of $691,829.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,849,052.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.59, for a total value of $242,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,825,091.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 11,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.58, for a total transaction of $691,829.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,849,052.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,332 shares of company stock valued at $4,621,798. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AAR

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of AAR in the first quarter worth $26,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in AAR during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in AAR during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in AAR during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in AAR by 56.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAR Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. It operates through Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services segments. The Aviation Services segment engages in lease and sale of new, overhauled and repaired engine, and airframe parts and components, as well as aircrafts; and offers customized flight hour component inventory and repair, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.