SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of SigmaTron International from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th.

SigmaTron International Price Performance

Institutional Trading of SigmaTron International

Shares of NASDAQ:SGMA opened at $3.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 0.58. SigmaTron International has a one year low of $2.07 and a one year high of $7.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.19.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in SigmaTron International by 6.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 8,791 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SigmaTron International in the second quarter worth about $118,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in SigmaTron International by 5.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SigmaTron International during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SigmaTron International during the third quarter valued at about $75,000. 13.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SigmaTron International Company Profile

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies, electro-mechanical subassemblies, and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; compliance reporting, and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

