Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Landmark Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th.

Shares of Landmark Bancorp stock opened at $19.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.66. Landmark Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.70 and a fifty-two week high of $23.98. The firm has a market cap of $107.63 million, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.43.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.28 million during the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 14.37%.

Landmark Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. This is a boost from Landmark Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Landmark Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Landmark Bancorp

In related news, Director Richard Ball purchased 2,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.49 per share, with a total value of $54,338.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,673.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 5,840 shares of company stock valued at $110,663 in the last three months. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Landmark Bancorp

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Landmark Bancorp in the second quarter worth $216,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 0.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 253,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Landmark Bancorp by 1.0% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 52,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 19,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Landmark Bancorp by 42.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares in the last quarter. 17.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Landmark Bancorp

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

Featured Articles

