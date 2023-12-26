Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Nordson in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Nordson from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nordson presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $258.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $261.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.89, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.11. Nordson has a 1 year low of $202.57 and a 1 year high of $262.43.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.19 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 18.55%. Nordson’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Nordson will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. Nordson’s payout ratio is 32.15%.

In other Nordson news, EVP James E. Devries sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $1,162,356.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,441,756.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP James E. Devries sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $1,162,356.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,441,756.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 3,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.34, for a total value of $875,390.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,266 shares in the company, valued at $2,143,596.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,421 shares of company stock valued at $2,368,963 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Nordson by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,997,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,361,928,000 after buying an additional 850,479 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Nordson by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,798,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $942,701,000 after buying an additional 16,788 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Nordson by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,530,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $627,995,000 after buying an additional 79,987 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Nordson by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,235,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $498,992,000 after buying an additional 88,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Nordson by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,391,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $310,534,000 after buying an additional 117,337 shares during the last quarter. 70.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS); Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

