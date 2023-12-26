Truist Financial Initiates Coverage on Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH)

Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Medical in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price target for the company.

Apollo Medical Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMEH opened at $37.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Apollo Medical has a 1 year low of $27.55 and a 1 year high of $40.81.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $348.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.80 million. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 9.90%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apollo Medical will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Apollo Medical

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Apollo Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Apollo Medical by 91.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Apollo Medical by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Apollo Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.88% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Medical Company Profile

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare company, provides medical care services in the United States. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

