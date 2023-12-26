StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Allied Healthcare Products Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $16,000.00, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -2.39. Allied Healthcare Products has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $3.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allied Healthcare Products

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Allied Healthcare Products stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Allied Healthcare Products as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.15% of the company’s stock.

About Allied Healthcare Products

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc engages in manufacturing respiratory products used in the health care industry in hospitals and alternate site settings, including sub-acute care facilities, home health care and emergency medical care. Its product line includes respiratory care products, medical gas equipment, and emergency medical products.

