Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Upgraded to Buy at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports.

LITE has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com lowered Lumentum from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a report on Monday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lumentum has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LITE

Lumentum Price Performance

Shares of LITE opened at $53.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -18.09 and a beta of 1.11. Lumentum has a 1-year low of $35.35 and a 1-year high of $65.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.17.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $317.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.98 million. Lumentum had a positive return on equity of 6.70% and a negative net margin of 12.62%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lumentum will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Lumentum

In related news, Director Julia Suzanne Johnson sold 1,163 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total value of $51,369.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,153.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in Lumentum by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 25,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its position in Lumentum by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 9,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Lumentum by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Lumentum by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.