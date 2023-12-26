F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG) Coverage Initiated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Stephens lifted their target price on F&G Annuities & Life from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th.

F&G Annuities & Life Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:FG opened at $44.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.70. F&G Annuities & Life has a twelve month low of $14.76 and a twelve month high of $48.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter. F&G Annuities & Life had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that F&G Annuities & Life will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F&G Annuities & Life Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from F&G Annuities & Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. F&G Annuities & Life’s payout ratio is currently 74.34%.

Insider Transactions at F&G Annuities & Life

In other news, CEO Christopher O. Blunt purchased 5,000 shares of F&G Annuities & Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.38 per share, for a total transaction of $131,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 434,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,467,254.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On F&G Annuities & Life

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in F&G Annuities & Life by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,457,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,911,000 after acquiring an additional 427,640 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of F&G Annuities & Life by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life during the 3rd quarter worth $591,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of F&G Annuities & Life by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 5,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About F&G Annuities & Life

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc provides fixed annuities and life insurance products in the United States. It serves retail annuity and life customers, as well as institutional clients. The company portfolio includes fixed indexed annuities, multi-year guarantee annuities, and pension risk transfer solution, as well as indexed universal life insurance and institutional funding agreements.

See Also

