Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ACOR stock opened at $15.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.59. Acorda Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.98 and a 1 year high of $24.20. The firm has a market cap of $18.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.99.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($7.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 14.35% and a negative return on equity of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $27.72 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACOR. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Acorda Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Acorda Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 20,948 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Acorda Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 1,759.1% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 218,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 207,059 shares during the last quarter.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in adults with multiple sclerosis; and Inbrija, an inhaled levodopa for intermittent treatment of OFF periods in people with Parkinson's disease treated with a carbidopa/levodopa regimen.

