ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
ABIO opened at $1.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.97. ARCA biopharma has a twelve month low of $1.67 and a twelve month high of $2.70.
ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter.
ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.
