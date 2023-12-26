ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma Stock Performance

ABIO opened at $1.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.97. ARCA biopharma has a twelve month low of $1.67 and a twelve month high of $2.70.

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARCA biopharma

About ARCA biopharma

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Western Standard LLC purchased a new position in ARCA biopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,279,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in ARCA biopharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in ARCA biopharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in ARCA biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in ARCA biopharma by 419.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 47,946 shares in the last quarter.

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.

