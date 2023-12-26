EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

EMCORE Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EMKR opened at $0.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.57. EMCORE has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $1.49. The company has a market cap of $23.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EMCORE

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its holdings in EMCORE by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,720,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,765,000 after acquiring an additional 88,690 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in EMCORE in the first quarter valued at $3,571,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in EMCORE by 181.6% in the third quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,326,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in EMCORE by 10.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,154,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after acquiring an additional 199,126 shares during the period. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in EMCORE in the third quarter valued at $950,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.67% of the company’s stock.

EMCORE Company Profile

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Broadband. The company offers navigation system and inertial sensing products, such as gyroscopes and multi-axis sensors, inertial measurement units, fiber optic gyroscopes, inertial navigation systems, tactical navigation, and naval and amphibious navigation, as well as radar positioning and pointing systems, and artillery survey systems.

