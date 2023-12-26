Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire Tomorrow (NYSE:VTMX)

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta’s (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, December 27th. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta had issued 12,500,000 shares in its public offering on June 30th. The total size of the offering was $387,500,000 based on an initial share price of $31.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta Price Performance

VTMX opened at $39.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $32.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta has a 1 year low of $28.96 and a 1 year high of $40.42.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.51. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 148.56%. The firm had revenue of $56.40 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a $0.1803 dividend. This is a positive change from Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta’s previous — dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta’s payout ratio is 3.20%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VTMX. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta during the 3rd quarter valued at about $357,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,123,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta by 114.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 153,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,049,000 after acquiring an additional 81,837 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,833,000. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,444,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

About Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, manages, operates, and leases industrial buildings and distribution centers in Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

Featured Articles

