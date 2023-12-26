Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) Shares Set to Split on Thursday, December 28th

Shares of Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF – Free Report) are going to split on the morning of Thursday, December 28th. The 3-1 split was announced on Thursday, December 28th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, December 28th.

YAMHF opened at $26.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.93. Yamaha Motor has a twelve month low of $21.95 and a twelve month high of $29.39. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.04.

Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. Yamaha Motor had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yamaha Motor will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the land mobility, marine products, robotics, and financial services businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its Land Mobility segment offers motorcycles, leaning multi-wheelers, all-terrain vehicles, recreational off highway vehicles, snowmobiles, electrically power-assisted bicycles, electric wheelchairs, automobile engines, and automobile components, as well as intermediate parts for products, and knockdown parts.

