Kyocera Stock Set to Split on Thursday, December 28th (OTCMKTS:KYOCY)

Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Free Report) shares are set to split before the market opens on Thursday, December 28th. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, December 28th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, December 28th.

KYOCY opened at $57.04 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Kyocera has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $58.53.

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter. Kyocera had a return on equity of 3.43% and a net margin of 5.38%. Analysts predict that Kyocera will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

About Kyocera

Kyocera Corporation develops, produces, and distributes products based on fine ceramic technologies in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Core Components Business, Electronic Components Business, and Solutions Business segments. The Core Components Business segment offers components, such as fine ceramic components for semiconductor processing equipment, automotive camera modules, and ceramic packages, as well as organic packages and boards to protect electronic components and ICs to industrial machinery, automotive-related, and the information and communication-related markets; optical components, and jewelry and applied ceramic related products; and medical devices comprising prosthetic joints and dental implants.

