Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF (CLSA) to Issue Dividend of $0.72 on December 29th

Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF (NASDAQ:CLSA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, December 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.718 per share on Friday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th.

Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CLSA traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.95. 11,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,457. Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF has a 52 week low of $17.85 and a 52 week high of $20.11. The company has a market cap of $46.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.68.

Get Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLSA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF by 3,762.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $356,000.

Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF Company Profile

The Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF (CLSA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target risk asset allocation. The fund seeks long-term growth by allocating to a mix of broad asset class ETFs in response to economic conditions. The fund uses an algorithm to select investments in sectors that it identifies as attractive pursuant to its aggressive risk profile.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.