AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF (DWSH) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 26th

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF (NASDAQ:DWSH – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, December 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.7241 per share on Friday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 26th.

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF Stock Performance

DWSH traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.76. 47,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,460. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF has a 1-year low of $7.49 and a 1-year high of $10.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DWSH. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF by 136.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF in the first quarter valued at $91,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF in the first quarter valued at $272,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF by 1,487.9% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 32,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 30,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF by 79,560.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 39,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 39,780 shares during the last quarter.

About AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF

The AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF (DWSH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is actively managed to achieve long-term capital appreciation by shorting US-listed large-cap companies exhibiting weak relative strength. DWSH was launched on Jul 10, 2018 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

