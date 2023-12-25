Cabana Target Drawdown 13 ETF (TDSD) to Issue Dividend of $0.31 on December 29th

Cabana Target Drawdown 13 ETF (NASDAQ:TDSD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, December 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.3091 per share on Friday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th.

Cabana Target Drawdown 13 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TDSD stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $23.18. 3,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,583. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.35 million, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.51. Cabana Target Drawdown 13 ETF has a twelve month low of $20.65 and a twelve month high of $23.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cabana Target Drawdown 13 ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Cabana Target Drawdown 13 ETF (NASDAQ:TDSD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Cabana Target Drawdown 13 ETF Company Profile

The Cabana Target Drawdown 13 ETF (TDSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds which aims to provide long-term growth that adjusts an asset allocation to pursue a targeted risk parameter of 13% from peak to trough.

