T-Rex 2X Inverse Tesla Daily Target ETF (TSLZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 26th

T-Rex 2X Inverse Tesla Daily Target ETF (NASDAQ:TSLZ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, December 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 2.7594 per share on Thursday, December 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 26th.

T-Rex 2X Inverse Tesla Daily Target ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

T-Rex 2X Inverse Tesla Daily Target ETF stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,998. T-Rex 2X Inverse Tesla Daily Target ETF has a 12 month low of $23.65 and a 12 month high of $45.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.30.

