ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (LRGE) to Issue Dividend of $0.06 on December 29th

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, December 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0642 per share on Friday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 26th.

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

LRGE stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $59.47. 11,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,878. The company has a market cap of $175.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.42. ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF has a 52 week low of $40.02 and a 52 week high of $60.03.

Get ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $239,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $270,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $318,000. Finally, Family Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF in the 4th quarter worth $262,000.

About ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF

The ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (LRGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the TIAA ESG USA Large-Cap Growth index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in global large-cap growth stocks with positive environmental, social, and governance (ESG) traits. The fund aims for long-term capital appreciation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.