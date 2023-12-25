Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC) Plans $0.09 Dividend

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, December 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0863 per share on Friday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 26th.

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $23.92. 1,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,669. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.50 and a 200 day moving average of $23.41. Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF has a 52 week low of $23.07 and a 52 week high of $24.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WINC. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 3,098.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 28.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $238,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 125.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 12,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares during the last quarter.

About Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF

The Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (WINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of USD-denominated, short-term corporate debt securities issued by US or foreign entities. WINC was launched on Feb 7, 2019 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

