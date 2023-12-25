Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC) Plans $0.09 Dividend

Posted by on Dec 25th, 2023

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINCGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, December 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0863 per share on Friday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 26th.

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $23.92. 1,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,669. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.50 and a 200 day moving average of $23.41. Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF has a 52 week low of $23.07 and a 52 week high of $24.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WINC. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 3,098.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 28.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $238,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 125.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 12,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares during the last quarter.

About Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (WINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of USD-denominated, short-term corporate debt securities issued by US or foreign entities. WINC was launched on Feb 7, 2019 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

See Also

Dividend History for Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC)

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.