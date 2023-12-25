Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (WINC) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 26th

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, December 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0863 per share on Friday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th.

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WINC traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.92. 1,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,669. Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF has a 12-month low of $23.07 and a 12-month high of $24.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.41.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 28.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 18.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 50,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 7,699 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 80.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 57,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 25,579 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 5,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 3,098.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927 shares during the period.

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF Company Profile

The Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (WINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of USD-denominated, short-term corporate debt securities issued by US or foreign entities. WINC was launched on Feb 7, 2019 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

